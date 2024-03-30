Police say they stopped Florida man from taking ABQ teen to furry convention

Albuquerque police said they stopped a Florida man from taking a 14-year-old Albuquerque boy to a furry convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An APD spokesperson confirmed to KOB 4 Friday afternoon that they do not have the man in custody.

According to an arrest warrant, police will charge 33-year-old Conrad Coovert with child abuse when they take him into custody.

Coovert has faced allegations of being with an underage boy in similar circumstances in the past.

Albuquerque police said the teenager is back with his mother.

APD officers said in the arrest warrant that the boy’s mother dropped him off at the Guitar Center on Menaul Wednesday evening, and he planned on walking the short distance home less than two hours later.

When the boy didn’t come home, his mother tried to find him, and ended up calling police.

The next day, officers saw surveillance video showing a man they now believe is Coovert leaving the Guitar Center with the boy. Police said they then found Coovert with the boy at a coffee shop near the Greyhound bus station downtown.

Coovert told officers he traveled to Albuquerque from Florida to see his boyfriend, but he didn’t end up seeing him.

He said he had talked with the 14-year-old boy on social media for more than a week, but it was just a coincidence that he saw the boy at the Guitar Center.

The boy told officers the two of them had walked all night and slept in a park in the cold. The boy had blisters on his feet. They note that it’s at least 6.5 miles between the Guitar Center and where they found the two of them.

The boy said Coovert had not let him call anyone.

Officers said Coovert told them he was going to take the 14-year-old boy to a furry convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, and then he was going to take him to Florida.

Police said that they found furry costumes and sex bondage items in Coovert’s luggage.

Coovert was accused of a crime under similar circumstances more than 8 years ago.

Court records show in 2015 investigators in southern Georgia said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy. They said he met the teenager at a furry convention in South Carolina, traded sexual texts, and went to meet the boy at his Georgia home.

The boy’s father caught Coovert hiding in their computer room.

Officers spoke with Coovert yesterday, but it appears they let him go. A department spokesperson said police had to build their case for the arrest warrant.