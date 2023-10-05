Police search for Clovis shooting suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police are seeking a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last month in Clovis.

Early in the morning, September 20, Clovis police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Hinkle.

Officers found 36-year-old Melissa Silva with a gunshot wound to her chest. Medics took her to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives then identified 37-year-old Chasidy Mathis as the suspect in the shooting. They obtained a warrant for his arrest and are still looking for him.

If you see Mathis or know where he is, call 911 immediately.

Mathis faces charges of aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Clovis Police Department officials urge you to call them at 575-769-1921 or submit tips online.

You can also reach out to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.