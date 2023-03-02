Police seek missing 12-year-old Las Cruces girl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Las Cruces Police are seeking a missing 12-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Brianna Garcia was last seen Wednesday, March 1 around 3 p.m. at Sierra Middle School.

Police say she is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Officials do not know her direction of travel or mode of transportation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Brianna Garcia is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.