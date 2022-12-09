Police share details on fatal rollover in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A driver and their passenger were killed Thursday night in a rollover in southeast Albuquerque, police say.

Albuquerque police were called to a crash at 630 Gibson Blvd S.E., where it was discovered the driver of a black Chrysler 300 lost control on westbound Gibson as the road curved.

When that happened, the car hit two barriers and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and their passenger remained in it. Both of them died at the scene.

APD is still investigating the crash but believes speed appeared to be a factor based on video evidence. It’s still undetermined if there were any other factors involved but no charges are pending at this time.