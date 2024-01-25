Police shoot suspect accused of threatening people at truck stop

Albuquerque police shot a person accused of threatening people with a gun near a truck stop near Sixth and I-40.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers responded to the Love’s Truck Stop, near Sixth and I-40. They received several calls about a man with a gun who was reportedly threatening several people.

While officers were on their way, police say the situation arose to a point where a security guard fired a shot at the person. Police also say they have video of the person firing shots at passing vehicles and even throwing the gun at vehicles.

Video showed the person running south on Sixth, throwing rocks at a power transformer. Then, the person started walking back toward officers with a gun in hand. That is when an officer fired a shot at the person, striking them.

APD Chief Harold Medina said paramedics took the person to UNMH where they underwent surgery. Medina confirmed they will release the video they captured from the Real-Time Crime Center.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident besides the suspect. Chief Medina is asking anyone affected by this incident to reach out to APD as they continue to investigate the incident.

Authorities blocked off Sixth Street near the Love’s. They also blocked the entrances and exits onto the street to and from the freeway. This area is going to remain closed so you will want to take an alternate route.