Police to conduct Cinco de Mayo DWI checkpoints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local law enforcement agencies will be monitoring the roads Friday night for Cinco de Mayo.

Lt. Mike Naus has conducted hundreds of DWI checkpoints in his career with Rio Rancho police. He says he has made arrests at every single one.

“Cinco de Mayo is a high alcohol consumption holiday,” Naus said.

If you come up to a sobriety checkpoint, drive slowly.

“Some of my best DWI arrests were actually on Cinco de Mayo,” said Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina. “I think it’s important that we continue and we will continue our trend of having a proactive DWI unit that will be out and about during this timeframe.”

New Mexico State Police is also preparing to keep the roads safe.

“It’s not just alcohol that can impair your driving,” said Wilson Silver, NMSP officer and spokesman. “You know, you’ve got prescription drugs, you’ve got marijuana. So any level of impairment, it puts everybody at risk.”

The “Take a Ride on Us” program offers the “CINCO23” code for a $10 Uber ride discount. It is good for two rides per person and is open to the first 1,000 people who redeem it.

If you see an impaired driver or somebody putting others in danger, call your local law enforcement agency.