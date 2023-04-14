Police to crack down on red light runners in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is launching targeted operations to nab drivers running red lights amid a recent uptick in crashes.

APD’s traffic division identified the top 20 intersections in the city with the highest number of crashes due to drivers ignoring traffic lights. Operations will begin Sunday and go through April 28.

Officers plan to move around to the hotspots, watching for violations and citing drivers. Anyone busted for running a red light will be hit with an $82 fine.

Here are the top 20 worst intersections for crashes due to red light violations:

Menaul Blvd/Frontage Road North and South Second Street/Frontage West and East Coors/Montano Road N.W. Osuna/San Mateo at Frontage Roads North and South Avenida Cesar Chavez/I-25 San Mateo/Montgomery N.E. All intersection Frontage Roads under I-25 Lead Ave./Oak and Locust S.E. Coal Ave./Oak and Locust S.E. Martin Luther King Jr./Oak and Locust S.E. Juan Tabo/I-40 N.E. Wyoming/Central S.E. Louisiana/I-40 N.E. Second Street/Mountain Road N.W. Tramway/I-40 N.E. Coors/Dellyne N.W. San Mateo/Lomas N.E. Montano/Culture N.E. Montano/Pan American Freeway N.E. San Mateo/I-40 N.E.