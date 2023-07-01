Police release new details on fatal shooting at Sonic

BELEN, N.M. — Belen police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a Sonic parking lot.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at the Sonic parking lot near 713 N. Main Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They provided life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

She was later identified as Lisa Swift-Bird. Police have arrested Donald Lewis for her murder.

Swift-Bird was the fiancée of Lewis’ brother, who identified Lewis as the shooter. He told police all three of them used to live in the same house, but he and Swift-Bird moved out.

The brothers had reportedly exchanged threats after the move.

An argument at Sonic reportedly started because Swift-Bird was trying to find out if any of her mail had arrived at her old house.

Police believe Lewis then shot Swift-Bird.

Lewis claimed she had a knife, but other witnesses said they did not see one.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Rodriguez at (505)-865-9130.

