Police release new details on fatal shooting at Sonic

BELEN, N.M. — Belen police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a Sonic parking lot.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at the Sonic parking lot near 713 N. Main Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They provided life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

She was later identified as Lisa Swift-Bird. Police have arrested Donald Lewis for her murder.

Swift-Bird was the fiancĂ©e of Lewis’ brother, who identified Lewis as the shooter. He told police all three of them used to live in the same house, but he and Swift-Bird moved out.

The brothers had reportedly exchanged threats after the move.

An argument at Sonic reportedly started because Swift-Bird was trying to find out if any of her mail had arrived at her old house.

Police believe Lewis then shot Swift-Bird.

Lewis claimed she had a knife, but other witnesses said they did not see one.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Rodriguez at (505)-865-9130.

