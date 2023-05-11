Popejoy Hall details lottery for “Hamilton” tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The popular Broadway show, “Hamilton”, debuted Tuesday night in Albuquerque after three long years of waiting.

If you want to go, it’s going to be somewhat of a splurge. On the low end, tickets cost around $129 each and go as high as $299 each.

If you’re feeling lucky, though, you could get a ticket for under $20.

Popejoy Hall is hosting the “Ham4Ham” lottery, where 40 tickets will be sold for every performance at $10 each. All you have to do to enter is go to the “Hamilton” app, click “Lottery,” then “Albuquerque” and select which show you want to go to.

You can only enter to buy those $10 tickets for shows happening the following week.

“You have to enter by Thursday and then the winners will be notified by Friday. Then, Friday at 10 a.m., the lottery opens the last week of Hamilton shows, so there’s still time to join the lottery for the second and third weeks of performances,” said Fabianna Borghese, director of Popejoy Hall.

Winners will only be able to buy two $10 tickets.

“Hamilton’ will be in Albuquerque until May 28. Learn more by clicking here.