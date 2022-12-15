Popejoy Hall hosts “To Kill a Mockingbird” through Dec. 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may remember reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” in school but now you can see the pages of that classic book come to life at Popejoy Hall.

The production has traveled around the world and will be stopping in the Albuquerque metro during its North America tour. It’ll be here until December 18.

Since its 2018 Broadway debut, it has set the record as the highest-grossing play in history. The stage show is just one of the many ways the classic book has been adapted, as it was also adapted into a few movies before it debuted on Broadway.

The original story is set in 1930s Alabama and deals with themes of prejudice, family life and courage, which the cast says are still present in the stage production but with a bit of a modern twist.

“It sort of looks at the issues, especially the social justice issues, more through the lens of how we would view them now,” said Richard Thomas, who plays Atticus Finch. “It’s a classic that’s been made very very timely and very relevant and very immediate. It’s not like a museum piece.”

Opening night was Tuesday, December 13 at UNM’s Popejoy Hall but you can still catch show through Sunday, December 18.

“Take this journey with us. I hope that, when people leave, they can reflect on what they have done in their lives to make things better for us all and what they can do moving forward,” said Jacqueline Williams, who plays Calpurnia.

More information, including how to get tickets, is available by clicking here.