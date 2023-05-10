Popejoy presents ‘Hamilton’ for the first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After three long years, one of the most anticipated musicals is finally live at Popejoy Hall.

For the first time ever, “Hamilton” is finally in the Duke City after having been rescheduled almost four times.

Written by Lin Manuel Miranda, the musical tells the tale of the U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and America featuring a score that fuses hip hop, R&B and Broadway.

Hamilton was originally booked for the 2020-2021 season, then rescheduled the following year, however, COVID-19 ultimately forced the show to go dark.

Now, the musical will run for three weeks.

“Our staff, our crew, the company here, we’re all excited to be able to open this show in Albuquerque,” says Popejoy’s Director Fabianna Borghese.

Performances begin in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 9 and run through Sunday, May 28.

