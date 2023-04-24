Possible plea deal ahead for suspect in deadly downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A homicide suspect in a deadly case of mistaken identity could be getting a plea deal.

In July 2021, police say Asad Moody and three others went out looking for someone who beat up Moody days earlier.

Police say the man they killed was 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins who only happened to be in Albuquerque for the 4th of July weekend.

As for what Moody’s plea deal entails – we don’t know.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday but was later canceled due to the nearby bomb threat.

“We’ve just been directed to exit the building immediately because of some sort of threat at the federal courthouse,” said Second Judicial Court Judge Bruce Fox, in court Monday.

KOB 4 expects to learn more about Moody’s plea and sentencing next Monday.

Three other suspects who were arrested for the death of Robbins include Darryus Chavez, Jonathan Martinez and Isney Lafirme.

At least one of those suspects appears to be off the hook. Charges were dismissed last year against Chavez.