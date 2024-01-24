Possible plea deal in the works for former state House Majority Leader

A plea deal is possible for a former New Mexico lawmaker accused of funneling state money through APS and into her own pocket.

Authorities arrested Sheryl Williams Stapleton in 2021. She faces 28 charges, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Court documents indicated a trial start date next month. However, the defense is asking for a 125-day extension of all of the deadlines.

The documents indicate they are actively negotiating a possible plea agreement.

If a judge grants the motion, Stapleton’s trial will take place in May with a late-April deadline for reaching a potential plea deal.