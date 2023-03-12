Power Plant coffee shop hosts video game tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of gamers from around the region showed up in Albuquerque Saturday for the “Super Smash Bowl at the Power Plant.”

The nursery and coffee shop hosted a cash prize for the winners. The game was Super Smash Bros.

“We don’t get much opportunity to do that in Colorado and Albuquerque is a good place to find competitive people in smash,” said Jeremy Alexander, a Fort Lewis College student.

Organizers say they’re hoping to make this an annual event, with more team matchups for some of the intercity or interstate rivalries.

