Pre-leasing now open for apartments converted from hotel in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque and Monarch Properties are now accepting applications to pre-lease one of the apartments converted from a hotel.

The city purchased the SureStay Hotel near Eubank and Lomas in April 2023. Now, it has become Los Altos Lofts.

According to the city, the first units there are under construction with a spring move-in date set.

All applicants must pass background screening criteria. That includes criminal, sex offender, credit and income checks.

Rent will be set to be affordable to those making less than 80% of the area median income. Some tenants may qualify for additional subsidies.

To learn more about applying to lease an apartment at Los Altos Flats, call the leasing line at 505-548-6054.

Most of the new apartment units will be around 250 square feet – mostly studio or single-bedroom units.

Officials say the renovated units will likely reuse some hotel furniture. Each unit will come with a condensed kitchen limited to a small cooktop, a microwave, and a large fridge.

City officials say the goal is to have a mixed-income complex that can accommodate retired adults, college students, low-income families, and people exiting homelessness.

MORE: