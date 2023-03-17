Presbyterian considers merger with Iowa company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian is exploring their options when it comes to consolidating and creating a new parent company with Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

Throughout the pandemic, Presbyterian has lost more $100 million, so now the board of directors are looking at ways to cut costs. As Presbyterian president and CEO Dale Maxwell explains in a statement, they don’t want to cut into their quality of care:

“Presbyterian remains committed to serving our communities and helping more New Mexicans achieve their best health. The exploration of forming a new organization will not impact the care and coverage delivered today to members and patients,” Maxwell wrote.

Currently, Presbyterian is in discussions with UnityPoint Health – to create a new parent organization between the two hospital systems. Maxwell says most of the changes they are looking into will be made on the administrative side, like combining online systems.

“Our goal is that through a new parent organization, we can make greater investments in care for our communities while supporting our clinicians and workforce. We will continue to actively hire and retain our talented teams in our delivery system and health plan,” Maxwell added.

UnityPoint Health, like Presbyterian, is a “non-profit” hospital system. UPH has locations in Iowa Wisconsin and Illinois.