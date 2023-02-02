Prescribed burn in Sandias postponed due to weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A prescribed burn that was supposed to happen in the Sandias this week, has now been pushed back to next Monday.

U.S. Forest representatives cited unsafe weather conditions as the reason behind the delay.

The resuming of these intentional burns comes less than a year after the largest wildfire in the state’s history started as a result of two prescribed burns.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire destroyed close to 400 homes, and scorched just over 340,000 acres.