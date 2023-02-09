President Biden to appoint Gov. Lujan Grisham to Council of Governors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to be appointed by President Joe Biden to his Council of Governors, her office announced Thursday.

Once appointed, Gov. Lujan Grisham will be the first New Mexico governor to serve on the Council of Governors. Her term will be for two years.

The council, formed in 2010, consists of five Democratic governors and five Republican governors, focused on improving national and state responses to security threats.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued this statement Thursday:

“I am honored to join this bipartisan group of state leaders to strengthen the relationship between the federal government and states to improve our joint responses and capabilities during national emergencies. Preparation and planning are the keys to saving lives and property in every crisis from historic wildfires and major weather events to threats against critical infrastructure, protecting our electrical grid and hardening our technological defenses against cyber attacks. Working together, as governors from both parties, we can and we will improve our preparedness and make our nation more secure.”