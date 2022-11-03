President Biden to visit Albuquerque on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today, President Joe Biden is visiting Albuquerque for what will be his second trip to the city of 2022.

Earlier this year, President Biden visited to address the wildfires burning in New Mexico. This time, he’ll address student loan forgiveness and campaign for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a fellow Democrat who faces a close challenge from Republican Mark Ronchetti.

The president will be attending multiple events and his motorcade will shut down stretches of road in the city, including I-25, I-40 and the Big-I. Police say you’ll be towed if you’re parked along the motorcade route.

The Albuquerque Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area south of I-40 in southeast and southwest Albuquerque between 12:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Rush hour traffic will be impacted as drivers cross the Rio Grande in the evening. If you have to cross the river, use crossings north of I-40, such as Montaño Road, Paseo Del Norte Blvd., and Alameda Blvd.

Albuquerque Public Schools told KOB 4 they were not alerted to any issues that could arise from the president’s visit but they “will adapt as needed”.

The FAA is also making Albuquerque a “no drone zone” restriction. The restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots.