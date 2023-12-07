Preview: The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment

New Mexico loves to take pride in its culture and traditions during the holiday season and that includes a special spin on the classic "Nutcracker" ballet. We talked with some of the performers in The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment and even got a preview of the performance.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico loves its culture and traditions during the holiday season and that includes a special spin on the classic “Nutcracker” ballet.

“The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment” is December 15-17 with five performances happening at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Ahead of the performances, we talked with some of the performers and even got a preview of the performance.

See the preview and our interview with the dancers in the video above. Click here for ticket info.