Prime suspect indicted following multi-agency raid in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re learning of the first federal indictment for one of 13 men arrested following a massive multi-agency drug raid last month.

According to the feds, Jesse Young, also known as “Lobo,” has a reputation as a killer and drug dealer.

A grand jury indicted him late last month on four federal charges. This comes after the FBI, along with about a dozen other agencies, executed search warrants on 15 locations in Albuquerque.

Those locations included 10 homes and five cells in the Bernalillo County jail.

“This is part of an ongoing operation investigation that we’ve been working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area,” said Raul Bujanda, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico.

Young is facing two charges for reportedly possessing with the intention to sell illegal drugs.

According to the indictment, photos show Young had meth and fentanyl. He’s also facing two gun-related charges: one for possessing a gun to use in drug trafficking and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, if convicted, Young will be forced to forfeit property he acquired through his drug dealing.

That includes 28 guns that were seen on the floor and propped up on a table in a picture, body armor, a Corvette, an F-350 pickup, a motorcycle, a TV, and cash — shown in court documents filling a box, bag, and even a wheelbarrow.

The indictment says more than $1.8 million was seized from one home tied to Young – with $23,000 found at another.

Young is now set to go to trial in December.