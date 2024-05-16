Pro-Palestinian protests remind many of Vietnam War backlash at colleges

After the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations on American college campuses, including at the University of New Mexico, many are reminded of a series of protests that took place 54 years ago.

There were large protests against America’s actions during the Vietnam War on the UNM campus. Famous anti-war protester Jane Fonda took part.

One day in May 1970, the National Guard tried to clear out a demonstration at the Student Union Building and stabbed 11 protesters with bayonets, including a KOB reporter.

They sustained injuries but survived. The Guard arrested more than 100.

This came during the same week of the Kent State incident in Ohio – where the National Guard shot 13 students, killing four, at a protest.

“Here in New Mexico, it was a very big deal, the Vietnam War. There were many protests,” Joe Monahan said.

Monahan has covered politics in New Mexico for 50 years. He was in Albuquerque to see many protests in the early ’70s.

“The protests were much bigger in New Mexico then. And, of course, people were getting drafted and sent to Vietnam,” he said. “For many, it was a matter of life or death. They did not want to go to Vietnam.”

He said there were demonstrations at UNM and up and down Central.

“There was a lot of tear gas, and there was a lot of street fighting with the National Guard,” Monahan said. “The demonstrations had an edge to them. There was a lot of tension, and it was a relatively new thing.”

In 1970 law enforcement were dealing with new situations at universities.

“The police were more aggressive and more in your face as a demonstrator, and they didn’t hesitate to break them up,” Monahan said.