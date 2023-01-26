Program recycles 5,190 Christmas trees into free mulch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A program saw 5,190 Christmas trees get recycled in January and turned into mulch across multiple locations in the Albuquerque metro.

The cities of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho’s program produced more than 36,000 pounds of mulch with the use of PNM equipment.

The Eagle Rock and Montessa convenience centers in Albuquerque chipped 4,370 trees and 250 trees, respectively. They chipped 570 trees at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex.

A chipping location at the Ladera Golf Course also recycled additional trees.

Free mulch is available to the public at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center, at 6301 Eagle Rock NE in Albuquerque.