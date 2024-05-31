Program offers young New Mexicans incentives for summer reading

Dion's is partnering with the Albuquerque Isotopes for a program that is offering incentives for kids to read this summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With students needing something to do this summer, Dion’s and the Albuquerque Isotopes have teamed up for a reading program.

The “Club Read Program” keeps students on-track while they’re out of class. There are even incentives to it too.

“Students grab a score card from Dion’s and when they read six books, they turn it back to Dion’s and they get a free slice of pizza,” said Deena Crawley, the chief of staff at Dion’s. “When they read another six books, they get a free ticket to an Isotopes game and a book.”

Club Read has been around for a while. It’s not the only reading program encouraging young New Mexicans to open a book.

According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, our literacy rates are nowhere near where they need to be.

“Right now, we are at 38% reading proficiency at grade level across New Mexico. We’re looking at making sure that this is going to give us a boost to really get to the next level,” PED Secretary Dr. Arsenio Romero said.

PED is also offering a reading program. This statewide program is four to six weeks long and gives students K-8 a chance to catch up on their reading.

“If we can provide students with opportunities to become better readers, and writers, it’s going to support them in math, science, and social studies,” Secretary Romero said.

Both reading programs are free. Club Read runs until July 29. You can pick up a scorecard at any Dion’s location. PED’s reading program will start in June and registration is now open.