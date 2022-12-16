Programs provide free meals for ABQ, Bernalillo students during winter break

Jonathan Fjeld | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter break is coming up for students in the Albuquerque metro and, while that means time off from school, it can also increase some students’ risk of being food insecure.

That’s why the City of Albuquerque’s Supper Meals program will be serving free, hot and nutritious meals to at-risk children, under age 18, at 28 different sites during winter break (full list below).

All City of Albuquerque community center program participants are automatically registered to receive a meal. If your child isn’t registered in a community center program and would like to receive meals during the break, reach out to the site ahead of time to order a meal.

This Saturday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bernalillo Public Schools is also offering a grab-and-go winter break meal distribution.

Children, ages one through 18, can receive 11 days’ worth of free breakfast and lunch meals at the six meal distribution sites. Children don’t have to attend Bernalillo Public Schools to be eligible.

For more information on the Bernalillo Public Schools program, contact the Student Nutrition Services Department at 505-404-5741 or 505-404-5710.

The full list of meal sites for the programs mentioned is as follows:

Bernalillo Public Schools meal pick-up location Where to go
Algodones Elementary SchoolSouthside backdoor kitchen entrance
Bernalillo Elementary School/Middle SchoolSouth backdoor kitchen entrance of the middle school
W.D. Carroll/La Escuelita SchoolW.D. Carroll’s front entrance
Placitas Elementary SchoolBackdoor kitchen entrance
Cochiti Elementary SchoolFront of school entrance
Santo Domingo SchoolFront of school entrance
City of Albuquerque Site Location Name Phone Number
Alamosa Community Center505-836-8760
Barelas Community Center505-848-1343
Cesar Chavez Community Center505-256-2680
Dennis Chavez Community Center505-767-6590
Heights Community Center505-848-1334
Herman Sanchez Community Center505-848-1336
Holiday Park Community Center505-764-6425
Jack Candelaria Community Center505-848-1324
Jeanne Bellamah Community Center505-767-5910
Joan Jones Community Center505-768-3403
Loma Linda Community Center505-764-1525
Los Duranes Community Center505-767-5900
Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center505-275-8731
McKinley Community Center505-767-5930
Mesa Verde Community Center505-767-5920
North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center505-764-6475
Singing Arrow Community Center505-291-6200
Snow Park Community Center505-332-5250
Taylor Ranch Community Center505-768-6006
Thomas Bell Community Center505-848-1332
Wells Park Community Center505-848-1390
West Mesa Community Center505-836-3487
Westgate Community Center505-836-8723
Bernalillo County SitesPhone Number
Los Padillas Community Center505-468-7600
Los Vecinos Community Center505-314-0247
Mountain View Community Center505-314-0297
Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center505-468-7800
Other Site LocationPhone Number
South Valley First Choice Community Health Care505-873-7400