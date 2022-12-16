Programs provide free meals for ABQ, Bernalillo students during winter break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter break is coming up for students in the Albuquerque metro and, while that means time off from school, it can also increase some students’ risk of being food insecure.

That’s why the City of Albuquerque’s Supper Meals program will be serving free, hot and nutritious meals to at-risk children, under age 18, at 28 different sites during winter break (full list below).

All City of Albuquerque community center program participants are automatically registered to receive a meal. If your child isn’t registered in a community center program and would like to receive meals during the break, reach out to the site ahead of time to order a meal.

This Saturday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bernalillo Public Schools is also offering a grab-and-go winter break meal distribution.

Children, ages one through 18, can receive 11 days’ worth of free breakfast and lunch meals at the six meal distribution sites. Children don’t have to attend Bernalillo Public Schools to be eligible.

For more information on the Bernalillo Public Schools program, contact the Student Nutrition Services Department at 505-404-5741 or 505-404-5710.

The full list of meal sites for the programs mentioned is as follows: