Waterline project expected to delay west Central traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting April 3, parts of westbound Central will be down to one lane as crews install new waterlines west of the Rio Grande during the week.

The lane closures will go through May 9 between Atrisco and Old Coors. They’ll be in effect 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Fridays.

According to the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, crews could work outside of those hours if need be.

Here’s a look at how work will progress:

Once this project is complete, crews will replace waterlines along 52nd Street.

During the Central waterline project, you’ll still be able to get in and out of area businesses. However, crews want you to slow down and be cautious through the work zone.

The water authority says this project will improve water pressure and quality in the area. It’ll also minimize any future emergency waterline repairs.

Work will begin on the east end of the project to the west end. Crews have no water shutoffs planned but they will give 24 hours notice for any planned shutoffs.