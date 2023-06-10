‘Project Reunite’: Dozens of microchip scanners placed around ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fourth of July fireworks can cause stress for pets, causing them to bolt. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters.

To prepare, the City of Albuquerque is making it easier to scan microchips. If you spot a lost animal that you think may belong to someone, you won’t have to travel very far to find out if they have a home.

Microchip scanners can now be found at all fire and police substations, and also a handful of local businesses across the metro.

“We come across, you know, dogs that have been left on the side of the road, abandoned cats, you know, it’s kind of heartbreaking to see,” said APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown. “We should have down this a long time ago.”

City leaders said they hope the program takes the pressure off shelters that are already overwhelmed, and strengthens the odds of a pet’s reunion with its family.

“Please remember if you do stop by a fire station to get a pet scanned and nobody answers the door, that means that our stations are likely out on an emergency call,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Emily Jaramillo.

Each of the three dozen scanners costs $300, but city leaders said the investment will save them in the long run.

“This is really going to allow us to keep the space in the shelter for those that really need us,” said Carolyn Ortega, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

For a list of the 37 microchip scanning locations across Albuquerque, click here.