Proposal to expand voting access across New Mexico passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. – A proposal to expand voting access across New Mexico cleared the Senate floor Wednesday.

It now heads back to the House, so lawmakers can approve changes that were made in the Senate Rules Committee.

House Bill 4 calls for a number of changes like creating automatic voter registration, allowing felons to vote after they’ve served their time, and increasing the number of polling sites across the state – especially on Pueblo land.

If approved by the governor, most of the proposed changes would be in effect for the upcoming November election.

Some parts of the bill would not go into effect until 2024 and 2025.

Track HB 4 during the legislative session.