Proposal would make legislative sessions longer

SANTA FE, N.M. – This year’s legislative session is a 60 day effort, other times it’s only 30 days long. Now, some lawmakers are trying to make that 60 day stretch a yearly requirement.

In order to change the schedule of the session, it will also require a change to the New Mexico Constitution. House Joint Resolution 2 is proposing just that – changing Article 4 of the state Constitution to read “every legislative session will last 60 days.”

Sponsors of this resolution say longer sessions will give them more time to work on bills, study the topics brought before them, and it gives them more time to reach out to stakeholders and talk to their constituents.

“We would be happy about having more time to debate more thoroughly, read more carefully all of this legislation, and work together to be more bipartisan. We need more time to work out the snags where there are controversy and disagreement,” said state Rep. Natalie Figueroa.

This resolution would also create a five-day recess in the middle of every session giving legislators time to read all the bills proposed.

This resolution is expected to be heard on the House floor in the next few days, and if it passes both the House and the Senate it will be put on the next general election ballot for the voters to decide if this is something they want.

Track HJR 2 during the legislative session.