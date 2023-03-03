Proposal would require New Mexico public schools to provide free meals for students

SANTA FE, N.M. — A $30 million proposal would require public school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student, regardless if they qualify for current free meal programs.

Senate Bill 4 cleared its first committee during the second week of the legislative session, then it disappeared from the agenda until Thursday morning. The Senate Finance Committee looked over the proposal before unanimously sending it off to the Senate floor for a vote.

If it is approved by the Senate, it will need to move through the entire House before landing on the governor’s desk.

Track SB 4 during the legislative session.