Proposed bill would ban organ donation discrimination

SANTA FE, N.M. — This year at the Roundhouse, there’s another attempt to pass Senate Bill 71, also known as Glory’s Law.

SB 71 would ban discrimination against organ transplant recipients, based on their physical or mental disabilities.

This issue is especially dear to Danny Gonzales, UNM football coach, whose daughter has Down syndrome. Gonzales was the Roundhouse Thursday, once again pushing for the passage of the bill.

“My eight-year-old Abby has Down syndrome, my ten-year-old Chloe, we just found out she’s Type 1 diabetic on Thanksgiving Day,” Gonzales said. “That doesn’t define who they are, it’s a part of who they are, and for someone to deny something because someone decides they’re not worthy – we’re all human beings and to be a kind human being is not hard.”

Sen. Craig Brandt is sponsoring the bill. Track SB 71 during the legislative session.