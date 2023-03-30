APS proposes longer school year: Classes could start Aug. 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The next APS school year could start as soon as Aug. 3 because of a new law passed by the state Legislature this year.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 130 into law earlier this month, requiring all public schools to have at least 180 instructional days a year. This forces school districts like APS to change their plans for the fall.

The new proposed calendar for APS has school starting a full week earlier than last year. The school year will also end later, with a total of 182 instructional days.

