Protesters seek justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Protesters gathered on the steps of the Bernalillo County District Courthouse Friday morning, seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous persons whose cases are still unsolved.

KOB 4 spoke with protest organizer Vangie Randall-Shorty who said she is the mother of one of these victims.

She said her son Zachariah went missing three years ago while at a hotel in Farmington with friends. She added his body was found four days later on the reservation outside of Kirkland, with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s been three years and I want answers, three years is too long – it’s too long,” Shorty said.

Shortly also added that she’s still waiting to hear from the attorney general office on the details of her son’s case.

“It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating, I’m angry because I’m still waiting, there’s a lack of communication and the only time I hear from anybody is when I hold rallies like this,” Shorty said.

She hopes to spread her message by setting up billboards and cash rewards, in hope that someone will come forward with information on her son’s case. But she needs help and is calling on the FBI and Attorney General’s office to get this done.

“Today is three years and I want answers, I just want answers,” Shorty said.

Shorty vocalized that they would continue to protest until something changes.