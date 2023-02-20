Protestors rally against reproductive and gender-affirming health care bill

SANTA FE, N.M. – About a hundred people showed up at the Roundhouse Monday with signs and messages voicing opposition to abortion access, and to House Bill 7 as a whole.

HB 7 essentially states that no government or public body – local or state – can not prevent a person from seeking an abortion, or any health care that would help with their gender transition, like hormone blockers.

Abortion continues to be a big focus of the opponents of this bill, but on Monday, gender-affirming healthcare took up a lot of the discussion.

Republican lawmakers who took part in Monday’s demonstration say this law goes against the beliefs of certain doctors, and they shouldn’t be forced to provide gender-affirming care.

“It’s this gender-affirming model that is the problem, it is not health care. We have to talk some sense into these people that are destroying evidence-based health care, and trying to replace it with a gender-affirming model that puts politics into medicine over evidence-based practices,” said state Sen. Gregg Schmedes.

While there is opposition to this bill there is also quite a bit of support. It has already passed two House committees and its on the way to the House floor for a vote.

A House of representatives spokesperson told KOB 4 while they don’t have a set date, HB 7 will probably go up for a House vote later this week or early next week.

Track HB 7 during the legislative session.