Public defender discusses potential way to curb teen violence

One attorney with the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office suggests that solution is looking in the wrong direction, and believes more punishment only brings more crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is bringing state lawmakers back to the Roundhouse this July to hammer out some new public safety legislation. But it does not appear addressing teen violence is on the agenda.

It seems she is focused on some other public safety issues, specifically in the courts. She has acknowledged teen violence is a serious issue, but we’ve yet to see any serious solutions on the table.

When KOB 4 sat down with her earlier this year, she suggested a pilot program requiring teens to participate in some type of meaningful activity outside of schools. But it doesn’t appear that idea has gone anywhere.

Some law enforcement leaders — including the Bernalillo County district attorney — believe it’s time to rework the state’s juvenile justice laws, and demand more accountability from these teen suspects.

“Increasing penalties for kids is going to do nothing except for create a career criminal,” said Dennica Torres with the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office.

Torres says it’s important to remember teenage suspects are not adults.

“They don’t have the adult brain, and we really have to treat them like children. They’re very impulsive, they’re very immature, they’re very reactive,” said Torres.

A potentially lethal combination when guns are involved. Torres admits more teens are getting their hands on guns.

“It’s no longer just words or fists, it’s guns,” Torres said. “Unless we get rid of the internet and social media, we’re never gonna get rid of their access to almost anything they could ever want.”

However, she says increasing punishments for teen gun crimes ignores the reason why many teens have guns in the first place.

“A lot of kids are carrying guns because they think other kids are carrying guns. So they carry guns, because they’re afraid. They’re afraid they’re going to encounter somebody that, you know, doesn’t like them, or a bully at school,” said Torres.

It’s a vicious cycle, and Torres says locking those teens up doesn’t solve much.

“The maximum usually is about 30 years. So you incarcerate a child who’s 16, at 46, they’re going to come out, and they’re not going to have any idea how to function in society. They’re just going to turn right back to crime,” Torres said.

Torres believes educational programs – like the violence intervention program — are the best way to tackle teen violence. She says they have to be crafted for the teenage brain.

“It really needs to come from the view of ‘This is what could happen to you, if you decide to carry a gun and use it,’” said Torres. “Because a lot of times they’re going to not necessarily resonate with the victim, but they’re going to resonate with the fact that you’re talking to them about how it can affect their future and their family.”

Torres noted Bernalillo County’s Juvenile Detention Center is full and understaffed. She believes increasing punishments for teen criminals is just throwing gasoline on that fire.

Torres suggests state lawmakers should commit the money and resources to develop a statewide violence education program, and bring it to high schools and middle schools.