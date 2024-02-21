Public meeting Thursday on I-25/Gibson interchange project

As the New Mexico Department of Transportation weighs all options for redoing the I-25/Gibson interchange, they're hosting a public meeting Thursday for people to weigh in.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As major reconstruction is coming to the Interstate 25/Gibson Boulevard interchange, the New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

A public meeting will happen at 5 p.m. Thursday at San Jose Elementary School to discuss the Gibson Interchange Reconstruction Project.

The proposed design calls for a new diamond-style interchange with braided ramps, frontage roads and new bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Project organizers plan to submit a request for proposal for potential design builders by fall 2025. Actual construction won’t begin until 2027 after the I-25 Comanche/Montgomery Interchange project.

Thursday’s meeting will let you hear from them and provide input. If you can’t attend, all materials will be available online afterward.

The public comment period will be open from February 22 through March 24.

Here is how you can submit a comment:

At the public meeting

Filling out the comment form online at i25gibson.com

Emailing info@i25gibson.com

Calling the hotline at (505) 535-4442

Mailing the comment form to: “I-25 Gibson Project Team 6001 Indian School Road NE, Ste. 250 Albuquerque, NM 87110”