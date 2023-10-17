Questa teen accused of killing 13-year-old girl appears in court

QUESTA, N.M. — In July, Questa police responded to a home after a young girl was shot in the head.

14-year-old Porfirio Brown was charged with the murder of 13-year-old Amber Archuleta. On Tuesday, he learned he could have supervised visits with his dad, William Brown, who is charged with negligently storing the gun his son allegedly used.

One of the conditions now is that Porfirio and William can’t discuss that day.

Prosecutors objected to the father and son being able to talk.

“Given the potential that Mr. Brown participated in tampering with evidence in this case,” the prosecutor said.

“Since the last hearing we had, there was a YouTube video that came out that kind of cherry-picked some of the body cam footage and since then we’ve all been receiving death threats – the child, me, the father,” said Lizzy Bunker, the defense attorney. “I think they are both very freaked out after this happened.

Bunker pointed to evidence she says is inconsistent and is asking others to let the process play out.

“It’s important to wait until all the evidence comes out, again, I think our society is so reactive,” Bunker said. “The father can’t even report it because he can’t talk to half of the Questa police because they are witnesses in his own case.”

The judge emphasized that any and all death threats should be reported to police.