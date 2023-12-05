Quezada’s Comedy Club and Cantina to open this weekend

A familiar county commissioner is bringing comedy gold to the Albuquerque metro area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may recognize him from the Breaking Bad universe or Bernalillo County Commission meetings but now he is a comedy club owner.

Steven Michael Quezada stopped by to talk about the opening of Quezada’s Comedy Club and Cantina. The all-new comedy club is in the Santa Ana Star Casino.

See Danielle Todesco’s interview with Quezada in the video above.