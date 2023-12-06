Rail Runner rolls out improved Wi-fi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re trying to do work, watch a show or do something online during your Rail Runner ride, officials say it just got a lot easier.

The new and improved Wi-Fi system went live this week on the New Mexico Rail Runner Express.

“We just finished several weeks of testing out the new Wi-Fi system on the train. It’s getting really good reviews from passengers,” said Robert Gonzales, Director of Operations at the Rio Metro Regional Transit District.

The new system uses satellites to deliver broadband internet, instead of radio and cell towers. Officials say those towers used to offer spotty service along the Belen-Santa Fe corridor.

“The train travels through very rural areas to very populated areas – with a lot of vacant spaces in between. Often, that proved to be a problem with connectivity on the train. This new system appears to be a lot more seamless when it comes to getting a continuous signal,” said Dewey V. Cave, the Executive Director of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District.

Staff have been testing and developing this system for most of this past year. As the system has rolled out, they’ve been handing out surveys to gather feedback on the new system.

The Wi-Fi is free. If you have any concerns about this or anything else with the Rail Runner, officials say their customer service line (866-795-7245) is open: