Rail Yards Market opens its doors Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Rail Yards Market opened up its doors Sunday. The nonprofit-run market opened up back in 2014.

Hundreds of vendors who opened up shop Sunday morning, selling anything from plants, fresh produce, art, and some unique style drinks.

“We make agua fresca daily. Right here is the pineapple, and we have fresh garnishes, and it also comes with our mango chamoy — our house rim dip,” said the owners of Chamoy Bar.

A lot of vendors started their businesses three years ago during the pandemic.

“We started up in 2020, so this is a product of 2020,” said Air Tins Owner Victoria Perez.

Opening day is something many vendors look forward to.

“Excited to be out here, every single year it’s a great time,” said Air Tings Owner Adreanna Nunez.

“We’re excited today because it’s an opening crowd,” said Carla Gallegos-Ortega, owner of New Mexico Sabor.

With old faces who’ve been coming to the market for years, there’s also new faces entering the Rail Yards.

“This is my first time out here ever, first time moving to Albuquerque so thought we’d try this place out,” said Billy Moreno, a market attendee.

For some businesses, the Rail Yards Market holds a special connection for their company.

“It’s where we started, honestly, this is what gave us our big following. They just kept coming back, and it’s growing every year,” said one vendor.

As the market season continues, people say they’ll find their way back to the Rail Yards.

“Oh yeah, every time, I’ll come back,” said Moreno.