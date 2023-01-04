Rain possible Thursday in southwestern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After Tuesday’s snow, clearer conditions arrive for Wednesday before chances of rain and snow come up Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be a nice, dry day for much of the state. Thursday will more of the same but some showers could come to southern and western New Mexico. Friday could be a little snowy for parts of northern and western New Mexico.

We loved seeing your snow pictures and encourage you to keep sending them in! Check out Kira Miner’s forecast in the video above to see when you’ll get the best chance to snap more of those pictures in your area.