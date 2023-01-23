Rain, snow and winds expected Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment but it’s expected to be the land of rain, snow and winds for Monday.

Southern New Mexico will see the rain while northern and central New Mexico will see the snow. In the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas, wind warnings are posted throughout the day.

It’s going to be a day with below-average temperatures. That trend will continue until the weekend when temperatures rebound.

Kira Miner shares the full forecast in the video above.