Rainy day in southeastern New Mexico, snow up north

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday will be a rainy day in southeastern New Mexico while snow will work into northern New Mexico later in the evening.

Temperatures will get into the 60s in Socorro, Tucumcari, Santa Rosa and Roswell while most other places will see temps in the 50s, minus places like Cuba, Taos, Chama and Red River. Those places in northern New Mexico are where the snow will work in as the sun sets.

Chama could see as much as 3-4 inches and Red River could see 1-2 inches, while most other places in the corridor north of I-40 and west of I-25 will see less than an inch.

Steve Stucker shares more in his full forecast, in the video above.