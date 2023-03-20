Rainy, snowy Monday kicks off spring in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Spring kicks off Monday and New Mexico will see rainy, snowy conditions to kick off the season.

While temperatures are warmer right away than Sunday, conditions are also starting more rainy. The rain will mostly be confined to places north of I-40 and west of I-25 but drift toward the east as the day goes on.

Some places will see some snow, such as near the Continental Divide.

Elsewhere will see windy conditions Monday.

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect in his full forecast, in the video above.