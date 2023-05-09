Raising Cane’s celebrates opening day in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After much anticipation, Raising Cane’s is celebrating the grand opening of its first Albuquerque location Tuesday.

Caniacs lined up outside the location, at Montgomery and San Mateo, waiting for the chicken restaurant to open. Officials say some people have been there since Sunday, even.

The restaurant formally opens at 9 a.m. and will be open until midnight.

Diana Castillo went out to the first location Tuesday morning and learned more.