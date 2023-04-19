Raising Cane’s sets opening dates for Albuquerque locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Raising Cane’s is hiring as they plan to open its first two Albuquerque locations over the next two months.

The chicken finger chain’s first Albuquerque location, at 4800 Montgomery Blvd. N.E., is set to open May 9. The second location, at 2004 Wyoming Blvd. N.E., is set to open June 6.

The company has 100 positions to fill, starting at $15 an hour. The Montgomery location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, to grab and fill out an application. Click here for more details.

In April 2021, Raising Cane’s first confirmed they’d be arriving in Albuquerque in 2022. Then, last July, they pushed the openings back and announced two more Albuquerque-area locations.