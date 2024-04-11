Ransomware attack cancels NMHU classes through April 14

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Highlands University officials canceled classes through April 14 as they’re still dealing with a ransomware incident.

Officials say the incident took systems offline and prompted an ongoing investigation. Several systems are still offline, including the MyNMHU portal.

The university is working to restore its systems “as quickly and as safely as possible.” They will provide updates on when classes will resume.

Faculty will work with each class to determine the best way to complete it. However, classes won’t extend beyond the scheduled end date. The graduation process and commencement ceremony will also happen as originally scheduled.

To stay updated, click here.