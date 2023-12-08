Ransomware attack still impacting Lovelace services

Lovelace patients are still in limbo two weeks after a cyberattack.

On Thanksgiving Day, Lovelace’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, found out it was the victim of a ransomware attack.

In a statement, Lovelace says they restored access to key clinical and business systems this Wednesday, which includes Epic – the platform their doctors use to access patient records.

Lovelace pointed out that while this is an important milestone, it still has other systems that are down, like MyChart – the portal where patients can message their providers, make payments, and refill prescriptions.

Officials told KOB 4 they are working around the clock to get it up and running.

As Lovelace works to get all of its systems back online, they’re encouraging patients to reach out directly to their providers if they have any questions.

Full statement from Lovelace Health System:

“Yesterday, we restored access to key clinical and business systems, including Epic, which is our electronic medical record platform. With the restoration of these systems, providers now have access to patients’ electronic medical records.

While this is an important milestone in our restoration efforts, our teams continue working around the clock to bring our remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, our MyChart patient portal remains unavailable. We are working quickly to restore access and continue to encourage patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters to contact their provider by phone.

We care deeply about our patients and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this incident has caused.”