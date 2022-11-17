Rare nest of dinosaur eggs revealed at Farmington museum

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Do you ever wonder what was earth like 100 million years ago? Well, we may not have the answer to that question, but sometimes Mother Nature leaves us a clue.

One of those clues is in the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology in Farmington.

“A nest of eggs from an over raptor, it was about 100 to 65 million years ago,” Dugan Production President Sean Dugan said.

Although these eggs never got the chance to hatch, they did survive the test of time.

“We got really lucky they are intact, finding a nest like this is very rare mostly because they would break them apart, or it wouldn’t be a complete specimen,” Dugan added.

100 million years of luck has earned these eggs a second lease on life.

“We found this nest of eggs, and it looked like a great opportunity to show the people in Farmington something that they probably would have never seen otherwise,” said Dugan.

Now they are proudly displayed in the museum, sitting among a collection of history, these eggs shed light on a new perspective of the past.

“At first they thought that — this type of raptor was one that hunted out eggs and that would steal them, but I think later — other finds discovered that they were protectors and that they watched their young,” Dugan said.

And it’s the young that Dugan hopes these ancient eggs will inspire.

“If a kid comes in and sees these eggs or sees these fossils and is inspired to follow science or a career in paleontology or geology then it’s worth every ounce of effort that it took to acquire theses,” he said.

Dugan said this nest of eggs was legally sourced from China, a country rich in prehistoric fossils. Now, everyone can view these eggs for free at the museum.