Rebel Donuts location closed after overnight fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One popular Duke City Bakery is now closed because of an overnight fire.

Rebel Donuts off Wyoming and Claremont shut its doors after a fire broke out inside, around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Signs were posted in front of the business. A picture shows fire crews working to stop the fire, they say it was under control within 15 minutes.

If you had preorders, give Rebel Donuts a call. Their Coors location will be open with normal hours.